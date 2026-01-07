New Delhi: JioHotstar, in collaboration with The Viral Fever (TVF), will release Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a series inspired by real events surrounding India’s Chandrayaan-2 mission.

The five-episode drama, led by Nakuul Mehta alongside Shriya Saran, Prakash Belawadi, Danish Sait, and Gopal Datt, explores the human stories behind one of India’s most defining scientific endeavours. The series will premiere on January 23, 2026 on JioHotstar.

The teaser depicts the tense final moments of Chandrayaan-2, with scientists watching as the spacecraft drifted just 2.1 kilometres from the lunar surface before losing contact. The narrative focuses on the perseverance, quiet hope, and sacrifices of those involved, emphasising the determination to continue despite setbacks.

Director Anant Singh said, “India’s Lunar Mission is a masterclass in resilience and ambition. We knew early on that the soul of the story resides as much in the people who carried its weight as it did on the mission. It is a story of pride, unwavering faith, ambition and the ability to rise above failure. Together with JioHotstar and TVF, we are incredibly proud to present this series. We hope it allows audiences to experience not only a historic mission but also the human courage that drove it.”

Nakuul Mehta added, “What resonated with me most was the sheer honesty of the script. It doesn’t just celebrate the final triumph; it honours the grit required to return after failure. Embodying that emotional journey was a challenge that stayed with me long after the cameras stopped rolling. We all worked with a deep respect for the fact that this story belongs to the entire nation. I am immensely proud of this show, and I can’t wait for audiences on JioHotstar to witness the quiet resilience that shaped a defining moment in India’s history.”

Space Gen: Chandrayaan offers a character-driven retelling of the mission, highlighting the resolve and humility of the scientists who carried the weight of failure and chose to continue their pursuit of scientific achievement.

