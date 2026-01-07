New Delhi: Madhav Nayak has taken on the role of Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer for Asia-Pacific at Kenvue, according to a post shared by him on LinkedIn. He is based in Singapore.

Announcing the move, Nayak said, “Excited to share that I’ve joined Kenvue as Vice President and CMO for Asia-Pacific! This is an incredible opportunity to shape the future of some of the world's most iconic brands (Johnson's, Neutrogena, Listerine, Aveeno, Band-Aid, and more) in a large, growing and strategic region for the business. I am privileged to lead the APAC marketing organization and I look forward to partnering with the outstanding Kenvue teams across the region and around the world!”

At Kenvue, Nayak will oversee marketing across the Asia-Pacific region, which houses several of the company’s consumer health brands across personal care, skin health and essential health categories.

Prior to joining Kenvue, Nayak served as Chief Marketing Officer for KFC Asia at Yum! Brands, where he was part of the regional leadership team and led brand strategy, marketing, digital commerce and product innovation across multiple markets. He has also held senior leadership roles at Meta, where he led APAC client partnerships for consumer goods, and at Unilever, where he worked across regional and global marketing roles spanning brand strategy, innovation and e-commerce.

In addition to his corporate roles, Nayak is an Adjunct Faculty and Executive in Residence at Singapore Management University, where he teaches brand strategy and works on strengthening industry, academia collaboration.