New Delhi: Asianxt Digital Technologies has appointed Samarth Sharma as Chief Operating Officer (COO), with responsibility for overseeing the company’s next phase of expansion and its direct-to-consumer initiatives.

This is Sharma’s second stint at Asianxt, formerly Asianet News Media & Entertainment. During his earlier tenure, he spent nearly five years with the group, initially serving as Chief Business Officer before moving into the COO role. He was involved in the development of the company’s digital portfolio and revenue growth across multiple platforms and markets.

In his new role, Sharma will focus on scaling Asianxt’s content operations, consumer-facing digital products and platform-led innovation, as the company continues to build its digital and D2C offerings.

Sharma brings experience across digital publishing, social media and the creator economy. He is a co-founder of Sportskeeda and has previously held corporate roles at Deutsche Bank and TransUnion CIBIL.

Commenting on his appointment, Samarth Sharma said, “Asianxt is entering an important phase of growth. I look forward to leading a sharper transformation agenda focused on scale and innovation, building a stronger, more integrated digital ecosystem across languages and geographies.”

Neeraj Kohli, CEO, Asianxt, said, “Samarth combines clarity of vision with strong execution. During his prior stint, he played a key role in scaling Asianetnews.com with Pan-India audiences, coupled with rapid monetization growth. I am pleased to welcome him back to accelerate our D2C growth agenda.”