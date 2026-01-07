New Delhi: Shyam Steel, an Indian producer and manufacturer of primary TMT bars, has appointed Harmanpreet Kaur, captain of the Indian women’s cricket team, as its brand ambassador.

The association reflects the company’s effort to align its brand narrative with leadership and resilience, while acknowledging the growing role of women in decisions related to home building, safety and long-term investments. According to the company, the partnership is linked to its wider messaging around strength, inclusion and responsibility.

As part of the association, Harmanpreet Kaur will also be linked with Shyam Steel’s Apna Ghar App, titled “Neev Se Pravesh Tak”, which positions itself as a digital platform supporting homeowners through different stages of the construction process, from planning and material selection to execution and final delivery.

Commenting on the association, Lalit Beriwala, Director, Shyam Steel, said, “This partnership represents a shared belief in discipline, determination, and reliability, values that define both Shyam Steel and Harmanpreet Kaur. As a brand, we have always stood for strength with purpose, and Harmanpreet’s leadership on and off the field reflects this philosophy in its truest sense.”

Megha Beriwala Gupta, Director, Shyam Steel, said, “Today, women are no longer just participants but key decision-makers when it comes to building homes and securing the future of their families. Our association with Harmanpreet Kaur, including her involvement with the Apna Ghar platform, celebrates this change. She represents confidence, leadership, and trust, qualities that resonate strongly with modern Indian women and align perfectly with Shyam Steel’s vision of building a stronger, more inclusive India.”

Speaking on the collaboration, Harmanpreet Kaur said, “I am proud to associate with Shyam Steel and its Apna Ghar initiative, ‘Neev Se Pravesh Tak’, a one-stop solution for all home-building needs, which supports families in making informed and responsible decisions while building their homes. The brand’s vision of building a stronger India, backed by purpose and responsibility, resonates deeply with my own journey as a sportsperson and leader.”

The partnership was facilitated with the involvement of Yash Daga, Director at KPRD Fiberboard Advertising.

Shyam Steel has operations across Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, North India, the North East and South India, with expanding presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.