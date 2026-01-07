New Delhi: Lotto, the Italian sportswear brand, has announced its collaboration with tennis player Sania Mirza, who joins as Brand Ambassador and Chief Advisor for Women’s Sports.

For Sania, the partnership represents a return to a relationship that began when she was 19, recognised early for her confidence, individuality, and presence both on and off the court.

Abhishek Ganguly, CEO of Agilitas Group, said, “Sania represents what Lotto stands for, authenticity, confidence, and a way of engaging with sport that goes beyond results. She has always stood at the intersection of sport, culture, and community in India, shaping how a generation sees self-belief and individuality. This partnership reflects that shared philosophy.”

Sania Mirza added, “Lotto believed in me at a time when I was still discovering my own voice as an athlete. Coming back now feels natural, not just as a player, but as someone who can help shape how women experience sport and movement. This role allows me to contribute beyond the court, and that makes this partnership deeply meaningful to me.”

In her role as Chief Advisor for Women’s Sports, Sania will work closely with Lotto to inform the brand’s women’s sportswear and athleisure journey, drawing on her experience to build relevance and community for women across footwear and apparel.