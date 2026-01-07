New Delhi: Dentsu has rolled out dentsu.Connect in India, the network’s unified global operating system designed to integrate data, creativity, media, technology, and people into a single delivery framework. The launch forms part of dentsu’s broader global data and technology transformation.

The system allows teams to operate within a shared structure, leveraging common intelligence, platforms, and workflows at scale. In India, the rollout is led by dentsu’s Data & Technology (D&T) team, which develops and delivers capabilities across the dentsu.Connect ecosystem, ensuring both global alignment and local relevance.

Harsha Razdan, CEO, South Asia, dentsu, said, “As we move towards our Vision 2026-2027, we are not just chasing growth, we are rethinking how we deliver it. Our challenge is not capability; it’s connection. dentsu.Connect is the operating model that brings our strengths together, and in India, this journey is powered by a strong data and technology foundation.

For clients, it simplifies how they work with dentsu. For our teams, it brings clarity, speed, and efficiency. And for the business, it creates sustainable value as we build towards long-term, profitable growth.”

Shirli Zelcer, Chief Data & Technology Officer, dentsu, added, “With dentsu.Connect, we are uniting the best of dentsu’s data, identity, and AI capabilities into one integrated platform that empowers our clients and teams to make smarter and more predictive decisions.

This launch in India marks a pivotal step in delivering a truly global data and technology framework, one that dynamically orchestrates workflows, surfaces actionable insights, and drives impact through AI-led decision-making. By combining intelligence with human craft, we’re enabling marketers to predict their next best impact and create meaningful connections at scale.”

In India, dentsu.Connect forms the backbone of an integrated ecosystem that includes dentsu.Audiences, dentsu Spark, dentsu Product Intelligence, Mugen.ai, and the Dentsu Marketing Cloud.

These solutions combine globally proven platforms with locally developed capabilities, bringing together consumer insights, behavioural signals, identity frameworks, and performance data into a single environment.

The system is designed to support planning, creative, media, and customer experience operations through predictive models and AI-enabled workflows, providing teams and clients with a structured approach to decision-making and measurable outcomes. dentsu.Connect also creates a single point of accountability for integrated growth solutions, reducing fragmentation and increasing automation across markets.