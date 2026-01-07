New Delhi: Truecaller has appointed Vikas Khanna as Senior Director, Ad Sales, for Truecaller India. In the role, Khanna will oversee the company’s direct advertising sales business in the country, with responsibility for brand partnerships, premium inventory adoption and industry-focused advertising solutions.

The appointment follows changes to Truecaller’s advertising structure over the past year, as the company has moved towards industry-led and data-driven sales models. This approach has supported the rollout of direct-only premium inventory, custom advertising formats and solutions beyond standard third-party inventory access.

Truecaller has also expanded its measurement capabilities through analytics and AI-driven insights, including the introduction of its proprietary ‘ROI of Trust’ framework, which links advertising outcomes to business impact through case studies and advertiser performance data.

Khanna brings more than 25 years of experience across print, television and digital media. He joins Truecaller after holding senior roles at organisations including Jio Hotstar, Star Sports, ITV Network, TikTok, NewsX, TV18, NDTV Network, Times of India and the India Today Group.

Commenting on the appointment, Hemant Arora, vice president, global ads business at Truecaller, said: “Direct brand relationships are central to how we see the future of advertising at Truecaller. As a platform that plays a meaningful role in consumers’ daily lives, we believe advertising must be built on a data-first approach, powered by AI, and measured beyond surface-level metrics.

With strong foundations now in place spanning industry expertise, premium inventory and advanced measurement, this is the right moment to scale. India is a strategic market for us, and Vikas’s entrepreneurial mindset and deep market understanding make him the ideal person to take this forward.”

Speaking on his appointment, Vikas Khanna, senior director, ad sales at Truecaller India, said: “I’m excited to join Truecaller at a time when trust, attention and outcomes are becoming central to effective advertising. Truecaller’s position as a daily-use platform, deeply embedded in consumers’ lives, creates a unique opportunity for brands. I look forward to working with the team to build strong direct partnerships, drive industry-led innovation, and deliver meaningful, measurable value for advertisers.”