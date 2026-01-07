JioStar signs 15 sponsors for Tata WPL 2026

New Delhi: JioStar has secured a roster of 15 sponsors for the fourth edition of the Tata Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, scheduled to run from January 9 to February 5, 2026, as women’s cricket continues to grow as a mainstream sports and commercial property.
The official broadcaster and streaming partner said the sponsor mix for the upcoming season reflects the league’s expanding scale, credibility and appeal across consumer markets.
Sponsors for Tata WPL 2026 include State Bank of India (SBI), BHIM UPI, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kalyan Jewellers, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, VIDA, OpenAI (ChatGPT), OnePlus, Tata Capital, Policybazaar, Pidilite, Wipro, Reckitt Benckiser India, Mast Masala and Crystal Cook N Serve. The line-up reflects a rise in sponsorship participation, with the number of sponsors increasing from 10 in 2025.
JioStar said traditional categories such as FMCG, beverages and consumer technology continue to show sustained confidence in the league. It added that the season also sees a wider presence of emerging categories such as BFSI, fintech and payments, auto and EV, gems and jewellery retail, and AI.
A comparison of the two sponsor line-ups shows limited continuity, with Tata Capital emerging as the only repeat sponsor.
The latest list is largely driven by new entrants such as State Bank of India (SBI), BHIM UPI, Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kalyan Jewellers, TVS Eurogrip Tyres, VIDA, OpenAI (ChatGPT), OnePlus, Policybazaar, Pidilite, Wipro, Reckitt Benckiser India, Mast Masala and Crystal Cook N Serve.
Meanwhile, several brands from the earlier roster, including AMFI, Kajaria Ceramics, Black & White Ginger Ale, Himalaya Facewash, Tata Motors, APAR Industries, Amul and MSD Pharma, do not feature this time, underscoring a notable churn in the sponsor mix.
Anup Govindan, Head, Sports Sales, JioStar, said WPL 2026 marks an inflection point for women’s cricket in scale and commercial intent.
“Brands today are looking beyond short-term visibility to build deeper, long-term associations and WPL offers a compelling platform that delivers scale, high engagement and strong connect,” Govindan said, adding that the category diversity reflects growing confidence in women’s cricket as a premium media property.
He said JioStar was looking to build women’s cricket into a long-term, world-class league through partnerships with brands aligned to that vision.
The Tata WPL 2026 begins on January 9, with Mumbai Indians taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening match. The season will be televised on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available exclusively on JioHotstar.