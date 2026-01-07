New Delhi: Mathrubhumi Group has partnered with the Federal Bank Hormis Memorial Foundation for the 10th Kerala edition of the Speak for India initiative, themed ‘Reshaping Narratives through Power of Words’.

The programme focuses on the role of language and communication in shaping social discourse and public thought, particularly among young people. The competition will conclude with the grand finale scheduled to be held on 16 January 2026.

The initiative draws from historical examples where impactful speech influenced societal and political change, highlighting how communication functions as a bridge for ideas, empathy and collective action in a rapidly evolving global environment.

Launched in 2014, Speak for India provides college students with a platform to articulate perspectives on social, national and contemporary issues. Now in its 10th edition, the programme includes an alumni gathering of former participants and offers cash prizes worth Rs 7 lakh. The competition is conducted across four stages, block level, zonal level, semi-finals and the grand finale, with qualifying rounds hosted within participating college campuses.

The state-level inauguration of the Federal Bank Speak for India Kerala Edition 2025–26 was held at Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram. The event was inaugurated by Dr Vasuki IAS, Secretary, General Education Department, Government of Kerala, marking the commencement of the current edition.

Speaking about the initiative, Devika Shreyams Kumar, Director, Operations, Mathrubhumi Group, said, “We feel privileged to be associated with federal bank for this one of its kind initiative which helps in bringing together students, educators, and thought leaders, under one platform, setting the tone for a transformative journey that empowers young voices to engage in meaningful dialogue, critical thinking, and nation-building conversations”.

For the 2025–26 edition, participants can choose to debate in either English or Malayalam. The contest is being hosted at common venues, with students registering online through their respective colleges.