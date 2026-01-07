New Delhi: Publieze Media has entered into a strategic communications partnership with Girikon, a global IT consulting and digital transformation firm. The engagement will focus on strengthening Girikon’s brand narrative and improving its visibility across business and technology media platforms.
As part of the partnership, Publieze Media will support Girikon with the development and execution of a structured communications strategy. This will include work around corporate positioning, leadership communication and engagement with media stakeholders, with an emphasis on maintaining consistency across markets.
Commenting on the partnership, Akshit Bhardwaj, CEO, Publieze Media, said, “Girikon has established itself as a trusted global technology consulting partner with a strong focus on delivering value-driven digital solutions. Through this strategic communication partnership, our objective is to shape a clear and compelling brand narrative that highlights Girikon’s leadership, expertise, and growth journey, while driving sustained and meaningful media visibility.”
Alok Anibha, Co-Founder and Salesforce Practice Head, Girikon, added, “As Girikon continues to expand its global footprint and strengthen its Salesforce and digital transformation capabilities, communicating our story with clarity and consistency becomes increasingly important. Partnering with Publieze Media will help us articulate our vision, showcase our expertise, and engage more effectively with key stakeholders across markets.”