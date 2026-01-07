India Today unveils 50th anniversary special issue ‘The Remaking of India: 1975–2025’

New Delhi: India Today has unveiled its 50th Anniversary Special issue, The Remaking of India: 1975–2025, to mark five decades of chronicling India’s transformation since the magazine’s launch in 1975.

The publisher said the commemorative edition has been conceived as a once-in-a-generation collector’s issue and is the biggest ever produced by the magazine, positioned as a new publishing benchmark.

Released as a double issue, the anniversary special brings together more than 800 curated images and 256 pages of editorial content. The India Today Group said the English edition runs over 600 pages, while the Hindi edition spans over 360 pages, including advertising innovations.

The issue reflects on political shifts, economic reinvention, social change and cultural evolution over five decades, and seeks to capture the scale and complexity of India’s journey from 1975 to 2025.

The group said the edition has also seen strong participation from advertisers. The English edition features over 190 advertisers and more than 400 advertising pages, including innovations, it said. The Hindi edition features over 55 advertisers and over 150 advertising pages, including innovations.

Manoj Sharma, Chief Executive Officer, Publishing, India Today Group, said the issue underlines the role of trust and long-form journalism in delivering advertiser impact, especially in a fragmented media environment.

“Magazines continue to offer brands something rare—credibility and sustained attention,” Sharma said, adding that the milestone reinforces advertiser confidence in print as a premium platform where advertising benefits from the authority of the content around it.

India Today said that since its founding in 1975, the magazine has published 2,006 issues and has built its franchise on reporting, analysis and visual storytelling. It described the anniversary edition as a definitive chronicle of modern India and a record of history as it unfolded.

With the 50th Anniversary Special, the group said India Today is reinforcing its role as a long-term chronicler, offering readers and institutions a reference point to understand India’s past, present and future.