New Delhi: Indian dairy giant Amul has responded to a viral video posted by YouTube creator Trustified, which claimed that its Masti Dahi product fails several quality tests. The video suggested that the pouch variant had potentially poorer hygiene or handling compared to the cup version.

In a statement, Amul described the content as misinformation, stating that Masti Dahi meets all quality requirements and follows FSSAI procedures. The company noted that the product is manufactured in ISO-certified dairies and undergoes over 50 quality tests before reaching consumers.

“Dahi is a live product with healthy bacteria and should be handled carefully as per the instructions on the pack. We are not sure how the sample was drawn and handled before testing,” Amul said.

“The Amul Masti Dahi pack meets all quality requirements mentioned under FSSAI as well as Amul internal quality standards,” the company added. It confirmed that both the pouch and cup variants undergo the same processing and hygiene steps, with the difference in packaging catering to varying consumer needs.

Amul concluded by reiterating that the video was intended to create unnecessary public concern. “Such videos has been used to create misinformation and spread unnecessary fear and concern among consumers,” the company said.

