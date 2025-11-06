Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 6, 2025

- Nov 06, 2025 11:46 IST
Global advertising leader Mel Edwards to exit VML in spring 2026
Announcing her retirement, Mel Edwards brings to a close a distinguished 30-year journey in advertising and 13 successful years at WPP. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 11:24 IST
From search to serendipity: Why the new CPG playbook needs connection architects and pulse planners
Zaheer Travadi, Head of Brand Partnerships, CPG at TikTok Indonesia, writes about how brands are redefining engagement and creativity in the digital era. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 11:21 IST
AI is a force multiplier, says Coca-Cola’s Pratik Thakar amid holiday-ad backlash
Along with the production partners Secret Level and Silverside AI, the brand has rolled out a second AI-led “Holidays Are Coming” film. Five specialists refined 70,000 clips in 30 days using Sora, Veo 3 and Luma AI to make the film. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 11:21 IST
Kota consumer court issues notice to Salman Khan over ‘misleading’ pan masala ad
A complaint filed by advocate Inder Mohan Singh Honey claims the actor’s pan masala ads falsely promote saffron-infused products, luring youth into harmful consumption. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 10:49 IST
Amazon accuses Perplexity AI of unauthorised access through shopping tool
The lawsuit claims Perplexity’s Comet AI agent disguised automated browsing as human activity, sparking a wider debate on the regulation of AI assistants online. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 10:37 IST
Paytm Q2 marketing spend down 42% on lower CAC; marketing services revenue at Rs 228 crore
Consumer-acquisition outlay fell to Rs 72 crore on lower CAC and stronger cohorts; like-for-like marketing services revenue declined 15% after the ticketing sale. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 10:34 IST
How mid-market marketers are using AI to boost marketing effectiveness
According to the WARC and Intuit Mailchimp report, mid-sized companies are reworking marketing strategies as 98% of marketers see AI’s potential. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 10:30 IST
Snap posts stronger quarter, inks $400 million deal with Perplexity AI
The partnership with Perplexity AI could help Snap hold ground against TikTok and Meta platforms, which dominate ad spending through their extensive global reach. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 10:06 IST
Something changed this festive season, and it’s redefining how India advertises
From Bharat shopping online like never before to advertisers rediscovering print’s premium pages, Diwali 2025 was the season when India’s ad economy turned a corner. Here’s how. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:42 IST
Google outlines ‘Project Suncatcher’, a space-based AI data centre plan
Solar-powered satellite clusters with TPUs and laser links aim to create a scalable off-planet data centre, with a pilot mission with Planet targeted for early 2027. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:39 IST
The One Club names Talented’s Samyu Murali a winner of Global Next Creative Leaders 2025
Marking 10 years, Next Creative Leaders with The 3% Movement runs a free global portfolio competition. It spotlights women, non-binary and trans creatives whose work and leadership are reshaping the industry. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:35 IST
Dailymotion Advertising launches Ray, an agentic AI platform for video marketing
Ray turns a brief into an actionable media plan in minutes, unifying audience planning, creative intelligence, activation and measurement across Dailymotion’s 400 million users. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:32 IST
MeitY’s new AI Governance guidelines set seven sutras and a six-pillar framework
India’s new AI governance blueprint puts trust and people first, prioritises “innovation over restraint”, and sets up AIGG, TPEC and the AI Safety Institute to drive risk frameworks, incident reporting and techno-legal safeguards across sectors. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:27 IST
Rakshit Hargave to join Britannia after Birla Opus exit
Grasim Industries, owners of Birla Opus Paints, said its board accepted Hargave’s resignation and approved his request to exit w.e.f. November 5. Read more...
- Nov 06, 2025 09:23 IST
RCB up for sale: Diageo begins strategic review; decision by March 31, 2026
“RCSPL has been a valuable and strategic asset for USL; however, it’s non-core to our alcobev business,” said Praveen Someshwar, Managing Director & CEO, Diageo India. Read more...
