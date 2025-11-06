BC Web Wise wins digital mandate for TTK Healthcare’s MsChief

New Delhi: TTK Healthcare has appointed BC Web Wise as its digital agency for MsChief, a female-centric pleasure brand from the house of TTK Healthcare.
The collaboration follows a multi-agency pitch and aims to strengthen MsChief’s digital presence through communication that is culturally aware, authentic, and strategically grounded.
“The MsChief pitch was all about alignment, understanding the brand’s intent, the audience mindset, and the cultural boundaries that come with the category. We worked closely to bring in that clarity and conviction. This win is a strong addition to our portfolio and a testament to our team's capabilities to navigate sensitive and evolving categories,” said Devanshi Shah, Associate Account Director, BC Web Wise.
Anuja Bharadwaj, Associate Creative Director, BC Web Wise, said, “What stood out for us in the MsChief pitch was how much care this space demands. Pleasure is deeply personal, yet rarely spoken of openly, so every word and visual needed thought. We spent time understanding how women navigate these conversations, what feels seen, what feels judged, and what feels safe. Our effort was to build a voice for MsChief that feels inclusive, empathetic, and quietly confident, one that makes women feel spoken to, not spoken at. That’s the lens we’ll continue to bring to everything we create.”
“We’re thrilled to have BC Webwise on board as our digital agency for MsChief. said Arjun Siva, Senior DGM – Digital Marketing & eCommerce, TTK Healthcare. “We are working with a young, culturally in-tune team who truly understand the space we operate in, and the audience MsChief talks to. What impressed us was their strategic clarity and creative edge, backed by the solid experience of a 25-year-old agency. It’s the perfect mix of fresh thinking and seasoned expertise. I look forward to building the next phase of MsChief with them.”