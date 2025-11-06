New Delhi: A consumer court in Kota, Rajasthan, has issued notices to actor Salman Khan and a pan masala company over allegations of running a "misleading" advertisement campaign promoting products that are harmful to public health.

The complaint was filed by advocate and BJP leader Inder Mohan Singh Honey, who urged that advertisements for such products be immediately banned. He also requested that the government revoke awards previously given to Salman Khan, alleging that the actor had “misled people and promoted such products.”

Following the complaint, the Kota District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission sought responses from Khan and the company by November 27, the day after the next hearing in the case.

According to the complaint, the pan masala company and Khan had misled consumers through advertisements for saffron-infused cardamom and saffron-infused pan masala.

Singh argued that the claims made in the advertisements were implausible, stating, “When saffron costs Rs 4 lakh per kilogram, how can it be available in a pan masala pouch of Rs 5?”

He added that the campaign was misleading the public, especially young people, “who are getting attracted towards consuming pan masala and falling victim to serious diseases like cancer.”

Ripudaman Singh, counsellor to the complainant, confirmed that a notice had been issued to Khan, who is the brand ambassador for the company, seeking his response.