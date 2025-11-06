New Delhi: Britannia Industries Limited reported a 23% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 655 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, supported by stable commodity prices and ongoing cost optimisation initiatives. Consolidated revenue for the quarter grew 4.1% to Rs 4,752 crore.

Varun Berry, Executive Vice-Chairman, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Britannia, said the company’s profitability improved despite a modest topline growth, aided by operational efficiency and easing input costs.

“Our revenue during the quarter registered a reasonable growth of 4.1% with profits growing by 23.2%, driven by relatively stable commodity prices and sustained efforts to optimise costs across the value chain,” Berry said.

He welcomed the government’s recent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate rationalisation, calling it a positive step for consumer demand and market sentiment. However, he noted that transitional challenges linked to GST-related supply chain changes had a short-term impact on business towards the end of the quarter.

“These are expected to normalise progressively in the coming quarter,” he added.

Britannia’s adjacent bakery categories, including rusk, wafers and croissants, continued to deliver double-digit growth for consecutive quarters.

This momentum was largely driven by strong performance in the e-commerce channel, which also boosted sales of the company’s in-home indulgent and impulse product range such as Fudge It Cakes, Pure Magic Stars, Tarts, Jim Jam and Little Hearts.

Looking ahead, Berry said the company will focus on “healthy volume-led growth” while strengthening its presence across regions with consumer-centric product and distribution strategies. He emphasised that Britannia will continue to leverage its brand strength and price competitiveness to sustain market leadership amid increasing competition from regional players.