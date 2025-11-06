New Delhi: Ideabaaz, the multilingual startup reality show, has made a strong debut across the linear and digital entertainment platforms of Zee Entertainment Enterprises (‘Z’), outperforming Shark Tank India Season 1 in total launch-week reach.

According to BARC data, Ideabaaz reached 30.9 million viewers (All India 2+) across its first two airings on October 25 and 26.

The show was telecast on 9 key Zee Network channels — Zee TV (SD & HD), Zee Bangla, Zee Marathi, Zee Kannada, Zee Tamil, Zee Telugu, Zee Sarthak, Zee Punjabi and Zee Keralam — making it one of the widest multilingual rollouts for a new reality format.

On Zee TV in HSM Urban 15+, the show achieved a cumulative reach of 5.7 million in the 1st week, with an average TVR of 0.19 and average time spent (ATS) of 10 minutes per viewer. For a new property with no legacy, these are very encouraging figures.

In comparison, Shark Tank India Season 1, which aired on Sony Entertainment Television in 2021, recorded an average TVR of 0.51 and an estimated reach of around 20 million viewers during its debut week.

This means Ideabaaz has surpassed Shark Tank’s launch reach by more than 50%, powered by its expansive network presence and multilingual storytelling.

Digital success on Zee5

Beyond television, Ideabaaz also recorded strong traction on Zee5. This dual-platform strategy has given Ideabaaz a combined footprint exceeding 31 million viewers across TV and digital.

Speaking about the show’s strong debut, Raj Nayak, Chief Curator - Ideabaaz, said, “Ideabaaz is proof that an Indian idea, created for Indian audiences, can achieve global scale. By allowing founders to pitch in their own languages, we’ve made entrepreneurship more inclusive, relatable, and inspiring. The early numbers reaffirm our belief that India is ready to celebrate its own innovators and storytellers.”