MiQ elevates Ribhu Mishra to Vice President, Revenue, India

New Delhi: MiQ, the global programmatic media partner, has announced the promotion of Ribhu Mishra to Vice President, Revenue, India, with immediate effect.

In his new role, Mishra will oversee revenue and profit growth, lead MiQ’s commercial teams, and guide market expansion and sales strategy initiatives across the country.

Ribhu joined MiQ from Amazon India in 2024 as Associate Vice President of Revenue and has since been credited with delivering strong business results and setting performance benchmarks across markets. He will work closely with Varun Mohan, Chief Commercial Officer, India, to support MiQ’s commercial growth and innovation strategy in the region.

Speaking on the elevation, Varun Mohan said, “India’s digital ecosystem is entering a new era and coming year will be pivotal for data driven programmatic execution. Ribhu has played a key role in shaping our go-to-market strategy and client successes over the past year. With his elevation, we are deepening our commitment to commercial excellence, client outcomes and market expansion in India. I am confident Ribhu’s leadership will further accelerate our journey towards innovation, audience-centric solutions and stronger growth for both MiQ and our partners.”

Commenting on his new role, Ribhu Mishra said, “MiQ has built a strong reputation for innovation and client impact, and I’m thrilled to be leading our revenue function at such an exciting time. With 2026 shaping up to be a pivotal year for advanced TV and MiQ Sigma, my focus will be on deepening partnerships, expanding markets, and driving sustainable growth across the ecosystem.”

Mishra brings over a decade of experience in media, adtech, and digital transformation, having previously worked with leading organisations including Amazon and Appier.