New Delhi: Blissclub, an Indian movement wear brand, has introduced its latest campaign, Bliss Police, to highlight the discomforts women face in fashion and shift the focus from purely visual appeal to how clothing feels.

The campaign, featuring influencers Barkha Singh, Sakshi Sindwani, and Rida Tharana, positions them as a trio addressing issues such as restrictive fits, substandard fabrics, and clothing that prioritises style over comfort.

As part of the initiative, Blissclub has rolled out a 360° presence across digital, in-store, and experiential platforms, including a Fashion Crime Hotline for consumers.

Minu Margeret, Founder and CEO of Blissclub, said, “We’ve spent years perfecting fabrics that feel like a cloud, like bliss itself. Every product takes over 18 months to develop, proprietary, patented, and made to move beautifully. They don’t just perform; they pamper. Bliss Police is our way of saying that true luxury begins with how something feels, not just how it looks.”

Sushma R Rao, Head of Marketing, added, “Clothes are the closest thing to us; they live on our skin, move with our bodies, and shape how we feel every single day. Yet, strangely, fashion has always been about the visual, how things look. With Bliss Police, we’re flipping that lens. We’re repositioning fashion from being image-obsessed to experience-obsessed.”

Watch the campaign films: