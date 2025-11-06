New Delhi: Online travel aggregator EaseMyTrip has appointed new executives to key technology and marketing roles while approving a Rs 514 crore preferential share issue to fund acquisitions in real estate, hospitality, and lifestyle sectors.

The company has named Sankalp Kaul as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO), replacing Naimish Sinha, who stepped down citing personal reasons.

Joining him is Manmeet Ahluwalia as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), bringing more than 20 years of expertise in brand-building and digital growth strategies.

Ahluwalia previously led Expedia's market entry and operational scaling in India, positioning him to enhance EaseMyTrip's marketing efforts amid its diversification push.

These appointments come on the heels of earlier leadership reshuffles, including co-founder Prashant Pitti's resignation as Managing Director in August 2025 to focus on mentoring startups, with Nishant Pitti assuming the role of Chairman and Managing Director, and Vikas Bansal appointed as whole-time Director.

In a parallel move, EaseMyTrip's board has greenlit a preferential allotment of 55.93 crore fully paid-up equity shares worth Rs 514.06 crore, pending shareholder and regulatory approvals.

The issuance, structured as a share swap with no cash outflow, will go to seven non-promoter investors: Ashish Begwani, Sunil Jain, Dhankalash Distributors, Divyank Singhal, Levo Beauty, SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers, and Javaphile Hospitality.

The acquisitions include Full ownership of AB Finance Private, Minority stakes in Three Falcons Notting Hill, Javaphile Hospitality, Levo Beauty, and SSL Nirvana Grand Golf Developers.

EaseMyTrip, known for its zero-convenience-fee model, has been on an acquisition spree, including a recent 7.77% stake increase in Eco Hotels and Resorts via a rights issue in September 2025.