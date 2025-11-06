New Delhi: Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund has appointed Yogesh Apte as its new Head of Digital Business. In this role, he will oversee the fund house’s digital strategy, investor engagement, and online distribution channels.

According to the company, the position involves building data-driven and AI-enabled tools to improve investor experience and expand the fund’s reach through digital platforms. Apte will also work on developing new models for customer acquisition and product delivery.

Announcing his appointment on LinkedIn, Apte said his focus would be to “elevate investor experience, accelerate digital distribution, and bring innovation to the forefront.” He described the role as a “co-creation journey” with partners across the AdTech, Martech, fintech, and media ecosystem, adding that collaboration will be central to shaping the next phase of Baroda BNP Paribas Mutual Fund’s digital presence.

He invited partners to explore opportunities in four areas: designing better investor journeys, using AI for personalisation, improving digital acquisition and engagement, and creating new distribution pathways.

Apte joins the mutual fund from DSP Mutual Fund, where he worked for over three years leading digital marketing and growth initiatives. He was responsible for brand campaigns and technology-driven engagement projects during his tenure there.

Before DSP, Apte was associated with Cognizant as Lead Consultant for the insurance sector, where he worked on digital and embedded insurance strategies. His previous roles include stints with AU Small Finance Bank, Liberty General Insurance, and Birla Edutech, largely in digital marketing and strategy functions.

With over a decade of experience in financial services and digital transformation, Apte’s appointment comes as mutual funds increasingly rely on technology to attract investors and improve service delivery.