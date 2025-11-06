New Delhi: Dailymotion Advertising has launched Ray, an agentic AI platform designed to turn a simple brief into an actionable plan within minutes. The platform is available worldwide from today.

Ray runs across Dailymotion’s video ecosystem of 400 million monthly users and 5,000 publishers in 40+ languages and 183 countries. It uses proprietary video engagement data and a catalogue of more than 700,000 content topics to help brands understand audiences by interests and intent.

The platform’s architecture rests on four pillars. Predict AI designs personalised media plans using real audience signals. Engage AI analyses and optimises creative assets with attention and neuroscience data before a campaign goes live. Activate AI automates deployment and optimisation to balance precision, reach and efficiency. Measure AI produces explanatory reports that show results and the levers to improve them.

According to the company, Ray can save agencies 26 hours a week on average. It said advertisers can see 2.5x higher engagement and a 70% lift in campaign effectiveness.

Dailymotion said every recommendation in Ray is grounded in first-party data and measurable signals, supported by a confidence score for responsible use. The company added that planners can see the data and logic behind each persona, signal and plan.

“With Ray, Dailymotion takes a decisive step in its transformation and in the evolution of video marketing. We’re putting artificial intelligence at the service of performance and creativity while ensuring complete transparency in its use,” said Vijay Kunduri, Managing Director, Dailymotion APAC. “Our platform brings clarity and direction to the complexity of modern marketing.”

Kunduri added, “The new Ray platform has artificial intelligence seamlessly integrated into its products, at the service of performance and creativity, and we ensure that we demystify black box activity while ensuring complete transparency for any actions. We reveal all the data and logic behind every audience persona, signal or plan created — there is never a ‘just trust the AI’ moment.”