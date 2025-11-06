66% of India’s workforce unhappy at work, shows Happiness Research Report 2025

New Delhi: Happiest Places to Work has released its 2025 Happiness Research Report, “How Happy is India’s Workforce?”, finding that 66% of employees are unhappy at work despite rising productivity.

The study, conducted by the Happiness Research Academy, cites gaps in emotional connection, trust and recognition across industries and regions.

The report says 54% of employees want to leave their current roles. While 58% view continuous technical upskilling as important, 42% still do not prioritise it. Only 52% feel confident using digital tools.

Generational differences are stark. Gen X records the highest happiness score at 6.6, while Baby Boomer women score 5.0. Regional variance is also wide, with Rajkot at 7.2 and Delhi/NCR among the lowest at 5.0.

By industry, e-commerce and allied sectors lead at 7.2. Consumer Durables and Healthcare are the lowest at 4.2. Beyond salary, employees value work-life balance and growth opportunities the most.

Raj Nayak, Founder and Managing Director of Happiest Places to Work, said the findings are a “wake-up call”. “Happiness at work is not a passing trend; it is a survival metric. When employees feel loved, involved, and cared for, organisations thrive. The message from this research is simple yet urgent: leaders must put human happiness at the centre if they want organisations that last.”

Achal Khanna, CEO, SHRM APAC & MENA, said workplaces are at an inflection point. “Productivity has risen, technology has accelerated, but emotional well-being has not. Employees increasingly look for trust, recognition and inclusion. Our support for this initiative will help organisations move beyond compliance to cultures that truly value people.”

SHRM India served as a knowledge partner on the report, which aims to strengthen workplace well-being and promote people-first cultures across India.

