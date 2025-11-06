New Delhi: Moshi Moshi, an Indian communications company, has secured two new mandates from Rapido and Kusha Kapila. The company will handle digital marketing for Rapido’s Ownly and branding consultancy for Kusha Kapila’s Underneat.
For Ownly, Moshi Moshi will manage content creation, social media, performance marketing, influencer collaborations, and digital community building, with a focus on campaigns tailored to Bengaluru’s young, independent audience.
Under the Underneat mandate, Moshi Moshi has undertaken a branding consultancy engagement covering visual identity, brand aesthetics, and packaging development.
Ajay Bothra, Co-founder and Creative Director at Moshi Moshi, said, “At Moshi Moshi, we approach every mandate with a deep understanding of the brand’s purpose and audience. With Ownly, our focus is to build a strong digital-first identity that drives awareness, engagement, and community through authentic, localised storytelling."
He added, "For Underneat, our branding work goes beyond design, it’s about creating a distinct, emotionally resonant brand language that reflects inclusivity, confidence, and modern elegance. Both collaborations reflect our commitment to blending creativity, and cultural relevance to help brands connect meaningfully with today’s consumers.”
These mandates expand Moshi Moshi’s presence in the lifestyle, digital-first, and consumer brand sectors, reinforcing its role as a communications partner bridging creative storytelling with brand strategy.