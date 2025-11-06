New Delhi: Curativity has rolled out its first marketing campaign, positioning itself as a platform that connects marketers to a curated community of more than 300 brand and creative specialists to deliver full-funnel brand work through a milestone-based digital workflow.

A division of Pitchverse Platforms, Curativity said it is built for marketers who want senior talent working directly on projects without unnecessary layers or costs.

Teams are hand-picked for relevant skills and category experience, while the platform’s digital workflow streamlines collaboration and accelerates delivery.

“Marketers are expected to move faster and smarter than ever. Curativity removes the friction by connecting brands with proven talent and curated teams through a platform-driven workflow that makes ideation and execution seamless,” said Virat Tandon, CEO and Co-founder. “This debut signals a new way to build brands: talent-centric, collaborative, flexible and efficient.”

Chairman and Co-founder Amer Jaleel said the platform’s “open brackets” logo symbolises a limitless pool of talent and the breadth of brand work the ecosystem can handle, adding that the team has solved briefs “clients were struggling to capture in words.”

Curativity describes itself as a brand-marketing platform that curates expert independent talent to meet specific brand needs, founded by Jaleel, former Group CCO and Chairman, MullenLowe Lintas Group, and Tandon, former Group CEO, MullenLowe Lintas.