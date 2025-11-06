New Delhi: Mel Edwards, the Global President of VML, has announced that she will retire in Spring 2026, concluding a distinguished three-decade career in the advertising and marketing industry.

Edwards, who has spent more than 13 years with WPP, has been instrumental in shaping VML’s global growth story. Her professional journey includes leadership roles across several top agencies, including TBWA and M&C Saatchi’s LIDA, before joining Wunderman in 2012 as UK CEO. She later took charge as EMEA CEO in 2015, and was elevated to Global CEO in 2018.

Following the 2023 merger of Wunderman Thompson and VMLY&R, Edwards assumed the role of Global President of VML, working alongside Global CEO Jon Cook to lead one of WPP’s largest integrated creative networks.

Reflecting on her upcoming departure, Edwards said she feels proud of her long-standing association with the industry and her colleagues.

“I’m proud to have been part of this amazing industry and to have worked with such amazing people,” she said, adding, “I leave the industry but take with me friends for life.”

VML, in a statement, extended its gratitude to Edwards for her leadership and contributions to the company’s creative and cultural evolution.

“Mel has been a driving force for client success, inclusion and creative excellence. Her legacy of leadership and inspiration will continue to guide us,” the company said.

Her planned retirement marks a well-prepared transition after years of steering the agency through strategic change and consolidation. During her tenure, VML expanded its presence across fast-growing markets such as India, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, reinforcing its position as a leading global creative and technology powerhouse.

Edwards is expected to continue in her current role over the coming months to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

