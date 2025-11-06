Nazara launches official Bigg Boss mobile game in India

New Delhi: Nazara Technologies, India’s publicly listed gaming company, has launched Bigg Boss: The Game, a mobile title based on the Endemol Shine India-produced reality show.

The game has been developed in collaboration with Banijay Rights, the global distribution arm of Banijay Entertainment, and created by Fusebox Games, Nazara’s UK-based narrative studio known for adapting reality formats such as Big Brother and Love Island into mobile-first experiences.

The game puts players inside the Bigg Boss house, allowing them to participate as contestants, make strategic choices, form alliances, complete tasks, manage in-game popularity, and avoid eviction. The experience mirrors the television format, capturing the social strategy and drama of the show.

Seasonal updates align the in-game storylines with the television series, making it an ongoing interactive experience. The title launches in English and Hindi, with plans to expand to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bangla, Kannada, and Marathi, and is available on both Android and iOS.

Commenting on the launch, Nitish Mittersain, Joint MD & CEO of Nazara Technologies, said: “Bigg Boss is one of India’s strongest entertainment brands, and mobile is the most natural extension of that fandom. With Fusebox now part of Nazara, we have the capability to take proven reality formats, localise them for Indian audiences, and keep them alive through regular content updates. This is as much a business story as it is a creative one - we are showing how IP, an owned studio and a strong publishing layer can come together to create seamless, recurring gaming experiences.”

Mark Woollard, SVP Gaming at Banijay Rights, added: “The launch of Bigg Boss: The Game marks an exciting expansion of the brand in India, giving fans and players the opportunity to step inside the Bigg Boss house to experience all the excitement and challenges of the series themselves.”