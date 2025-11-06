Creativefuel appoints Tanmay Sinha as AVP , Business Solutions and Operations

New Delhi: Creativefuel has announced the appointment of Tanmay Sinha, former Creative and Operations Leader at WLDD, as Associate Vice-President, Business Solutions and Operations.

At Creativefuel, Sinha will focus on strengthening business operations, community-led initiatives and structural efficiencies. He will work closely with Sree Chandran, Vice-President, Operations and Acquisitions, to develop scalable systems across the agency’s expanding ecosystem.

His responsibilities include streamlining inter-departmental workflows, creating performance frameworks, and fostering collaboration between Creativefuel’s creative, operational and community-driven verticals.

Sinha will also contribute to expanding the agency’s creator and page network, ensuring alignment between its creative, data and operational functions as it grows its presence across media, entertainment and brand partnerships.

Before joining Creativefuel, Sinha worked on business and campaign strategies for brands such as Prime Video, Flipkart, Philips, Xiaomi, Sony Pictures, AJIO, DaMENSCH, Canva and JioHotstar. He previously played a key role in WLDD’s expansion across the social marketing and entertainment ecosystem, overseeing creative strategy, campaign management, client servicing and production.

Speaking on the appointment, Tushar Sukhramani, Founder and CEO of Creativefuel, said: “We are excited to have Tanmay join at a pivotal time for Creativefuel. His cross-category experience and deep operational understanding will play a key role in building the next phase of our business and community ecosystem.”

Nikhil Sukhramani, Co-Founder, added, “Tanmay’s background across multiple industries from OTT to FMCG, adds a new dimension to our leadership team. His expertise in driving structured, scalable solutions fits perfectly with our vision of building Creativefuel into a house of brands for the internet.”

Commenting on his new role, Tanmay Sinha said, “What excites me about Creativefuel is its ability to think like a creator-led ecosystem while operating with the precision of a business powerhouse. The opportunity to build frameworks that connect creativity, operations and communities at scale is something I’ve always believed in, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that’s shaping what modern agencies should look like.”