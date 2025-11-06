New Delhi: Amazon has filed a lawsuit against artificial intelligence startup Perplexity AI, alleging that its “agentic” shopping feature covertly accessed Amazon customer accounts and disguised automated activity as human browsing, as per the news report.

The complaint, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, accuses Perplexity of “misconduct” and calls for it to stop using its automation tools to place orders on behalf of users.

The case highlights growing tensions around the regulation of AI-powered “agents”, automated systems designed to perform online tasks such as shopping or booking services, as tech companies increasingly test their boundaries with commercial websites.

According to Amazon, Perplexity’s Comet browser and associated AI agent accessed private customer accounts without permission and posed security risks. “Rather than be transparent, Perplexity has purposely configured its CometAI software to not identify the Comet AI agent’s activities in the Amazon Store,” the company stated in the lawsuit.

“Perplexity’s misconduct must end. Perplexity is not allowed to go where it has been expressly told it cannot; that Perplexity’s trespass involves code rather than a lockpick makes it no less unlawful.”

As per the news report, the e-commerce giant said Perplexity ignored multiple requests to stop the activity, which it claimed disrupted customers’ shopping experiences and undermined years of optimisation designed to deliver personalised recommendations.

“Third-party apps making purchases for users should operate openly and respect businesses’ decisions on whether to participate,” Amazon said in an earlier statement.

Perplexity, which has grown rapidly amid the surge in AI assistants, rejected Amazon’s claims and accused the company of anti-competitive behaviour.

“Bullying is when large corporations use legal threats and intimidation to block innovation and make life worse for people,” the startup said in a blog post, adding that it had received a legal threat from Amazon demanding that it block its Comet AI agent from shopping on the platform.

The startup maintained that its AI system does not compromise user privacy. It said the Comet browser’s AI assistant helps users make purchases and comparisons, with all credentials stored locally on users’ devices rather than on company servers. “Easier shopping means more transactions and happier customers,” the company said.

“But Amazon doesn’t care, they’re more interested in serving you ads.”

Perplexity further argued that consumers should be free to choose their own AI assistants, calling Amazon’s action a move to protect its advertising-driven business model.

Amazon, for its part, continues to develop its own AI-driven shopping features such as “Buy For Me,” which lets users make purchases across brands, and “Rufus,” a digital assistant that recommends products and manages shopping carts.