Rakshit Hargave to join Britannia after Birla Opus exit

New Delhi: Rakshit Hargave is set to join Britannia after resigning as Chief Executive Officer of Birla Opus Paints, according to a stock exchange filing and subsequent media reporting.

Grasim Industries, owners of Birla Opus Paints, said its board accepted Hargave’s resignation and approved his request to exit from the close of business on December 5, 2025.

In the resignation letter dated November 1, 2025, Hargave said he was leaving to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Grasim noted that during a four-year phase Hargave helped build a high-performing team, established six integrated manufacturing facilities, and scaled distribution and supply chain networks.

The company said these would form a strong foundation for the paints business as it grows. Until a successor is named, Managing Director Himanshu Kapania will directly oversee the paints business.

The Economic Times said that Hargave will be reporting to Britannia Managing Director and Chairman Varun Berry.

Hargave joined the Aditya Birla Group in November 2021 and led Birla Opus through its start-up build and initial scale-up. Grasim’s filing said the board appreciated his contribution from the project-to-launch phase and wished him well for the future.