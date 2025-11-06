New Delhi: Google has started introducing AI-generated review summaries in the Play Store, powered by its Gemini large language model, allowing users to view quick overviews of app feedback without scrolling through multiple reviews.

The new summaries appear under the “Ratings and reviews” section of app listings, titled “Users are saying”, and are accompanied by a line that reads “Summarised by Google AI.” Below these summaries, Google has added filter chips, tags such as “user interface,” “performance,” or “file management” which let users view reviews related to specific themes or features.

The feature has been spotted on Play Store version 48.5.23-31, but its availability is still limited, suggesting that Google is rolling it out in phases before a wider release.

This launch comes a few months after Apple and Amazon rolled out similar AI-driven review summaries on their respective platforms. Apple had added AI summaries to the App Store earlier this year, while Amazon has been using machine learning to generate short review synopses on product pages.

By integrating Gemini into the Play Store, Google continues its broader strategy of embedding AI capabilities across its ecosystem, expanding the model’s reach beyond search and chat features to the app discovery experience.

For users, the addition offers a faster way to gauge overall sentiment about an app at a glance, while developers may find it influences how their apps are perceived and downloaded. The move also reflects a growing trend among tech giants to use AI for simplifying user decision-making and refining digital review systems.