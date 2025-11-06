New Delhi: Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 glasses will go on sale in India on November 21 on Amazon, Flipkart and RelianceDigital.in. From today, customers can sign up for “Notify Me” alerts to be among the first to buy the range.

Sandhya Devanathan, VP, India and Southeast Asia, Meta, said the company sees AI glasses as a step toward “deeply personal” and “seamlessly integrated” computing.

She positioned India as a key market for the next chapter of wearable technology, adding that the goal is to bring powerful AI tools to users while keeping them present and connected.

The Ray-Ban Meta Gen 1 collection will be available in multiple frame and lens options, including prescription, sun, polarised and Transitions.

The glasses include Meta AI; users can say “Hey Meta” to ask questions, get information, or control features hands-free. A pocketable charging case is included. A visible capture LED lights up when the camera is active to signal recording for privacy.

Meta also announced new experiences for users in India. Meta AI now supports Hindi conversations.

A celebrity AI voice from Deepika Padukone is being introduced to make interactions more engaging. A “Restyle” feature lets users say, “Hey Meta, restyle this,” to transform photos with festive lights, colours and themes. The company said it will soon begin testing UPI Lite payments on the glasses.

Users will be able to look at a QR code and say, “Hey Meta, scan and pay,” to complete quick transactions under Rs 1,000