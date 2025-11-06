Honda announces electric motorcycle business Brand Promise

New Delhi: Honda has introduced a new brand promise for its electric motorcycle business along with four core values, designed to combine the company’s expertise developed over more than 75 years of motorcycle production with the unique characteristics of electric mobility. The brand promise has been defined as “Expected life. Unexpected discoveries.”

Honda said it intends to provide riders with stress-free, liberating mobility experiences by leveraging design flexibility, control, and riding support technologies unique to electric vehicles.

Honda has defined four core values for its electric motorcycles, focusing on intuitive control, connectivity, adaptive interfaces, and personalised riding experiences.

Honda has also introduced a new visual identity for its electric motorcycle line, using “Honda” as the product mark. The first model reflecting this brand promise, the Honda WN7, was unveiled at EICMA 2025 in Milan, Italy.

The company has stated its plan to achieve carbon neutrality across all motorcycle products by the 2040s, with electrification forming the core of its environmental strategy alongside ongoing development of ICE technologies.