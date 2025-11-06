New Delhi: Tata Play has announced that its subscribers can now access Apple Music through Tata Play Binge, the Tata Play Mobile app, and Tata Play Fiber. The offering includes over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio across all platforms.
New Apple Music users will receive a complimentary four-month subscription, while qualifying returning users are eligible for a three-month free trial. After the trial period, the service continues at a monthly rate of INR 119.
“At Tata Play, we’re constantly innovating to enrich our subscribers’ entertainment experience,” said Pallavi Puri, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer.
“This promotional offer is a testament to our commitment to delivering more value and convenience, giving our customers easy access to over 100 million songs, curated playlists, and live radio through Apple Music, now accessible via Tata Play platforms.”
Shalini Poddar, Director - Content and Services, Apple India, added, “Expanding our collaboration with Tata Play marks an important step forward in our growing partnership. With the integration of Apple Music, we’re delivering a more immersive and personalised audio experience for Tata Play’s audience and bringing Apple Music to even more customers.”
Subscribers can avail of the offer through promo code redemption, after which it transitions into a direct Apple Music subscription once the trial period ends.