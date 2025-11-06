Duroflex refreshes brand identity with ‘Designed to De-Stress’ positioning

New Delhi: Duroflex has refreshed its brand identity and introduced a new positioning, ‘Designed to De-Stress’, reflecting a shift in how the company addresses comfort, wellbeing, and recovery. Bringing on over six decades of experience in sleep innovation, the updated identity includes a modernised logo and visual language.

The refreshed brand identity features a new logo and colour palette designed to convey a sense of calm, flexibility, and positive energy. Red continues to anchor the brand’s heritage, while a brighter tone expresses vitality and optimism. Each design element is intended to support a sensory experience that contributes to physical and mental restoration.

The repositioning is built on research indicating that stress has become an everyday challenge for many Indians, affecting physical wellness and productivity through muscle tension, stiffness, fatigue, and restlessness.

Speaking on the repositioning, Sridhar Balakrishnan, Chief Executive Officer, Duroflex Group, said, “For over six decades, Duroflex has been at the forefront of sleep innovation in India. This repositioning marks our next phase of consumer first thinking. We recognised that the conversation around sleep needed to change fundamentally. Stress is no longer something people experience occasionally, it has become the defining challenge of modern life."

"Our new positioning acknowledges this reality and offers a genuine solution. We are moving from being a sleep-first mattress company to becoming a comfort partner. Every product we design, every innovation we pursue, is now guided by a single purpose ‘Designed to De-stress'”, he explained.

Ullas Vijay, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex Group, added, “The mattress category has been obsessed with talking about foam layers and fabrics while consumers are dealing with sleepless nights and fatigue caused by stress. We live in a time where stress has become part of our everyday lives.”

He added, “While we cannot always change what causes it, we can definitely change how we deal with it, and one of the most powerful ways is through deep, restorative sleep. ‘Designed to De-Stress’ is our commitment to building products that work on what stress does to your body. This positioning is a fundamental shift in how we think about our role in people’s lives and gives our consumers a clear, compelling reason to choose Duroflex.”

The new positioning and brand identity will be rolled out across all touchpoints in the coming months, with the updated product range available through Duroflex stores and the company’s website.

Watch the campaign films: