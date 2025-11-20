Top Advertising, Marketing and Media news headlines of today - Nov 20, 2025

- Nov 20, 2025 15:11 IST
RPSG Ventures buys 40% stake in Falguni Shane Peacock
The move marks RPSG Ventures’ foray into luxury couture, with the option to raise stake to 50% over the next two years as the Group doubles down on fashion and lifestyle bets. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 15:09 IST
Shahid Kapoor partners with Fittr as brand ambassador
Fittr’s collaboration with Kapoor coincides with the company’s shift towards everyday, preventive health interventions supported by coaching and AI-led tools. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 14:58 IST
Adani sells another 13% in AWL Agri to Wilmar arm for about Rs 4,650 crore
Off-market transfer lifts Wilmar’s holding to 56.94% and cuts Adani Commodities’ stake to 7%, as the two sides end their 1999 shareholders’ agreement. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 14:55 IST
Value 360 Communications clears NSE Emerge hurdle, moves closer to SME IPO
Approval for NSE Emerge comes after DRHP filing, with final clearance pending SEBI and exchange formalities. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 14:52 IST
Zeno Health opens hiring for Head of Brand Marketing, here’s how to apply
Rohit Tikmany, Chief Product and Marketing Officer at Zeno Health, announces Mumbai-based senior role on LinkedIn, outlining expectations and responsibilities in an attached note. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 14:50 IST
Accenture invests in Causal AI platform Alembic to link marketing spend directly to revenue
Alembic’s Causal AI links sales with data from TV, social, web and D2C channels to show which campaigns and events actually drive results. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 14:47 IST
Tushar Shah moves on from Sony Pictures Networks India after 16 years
Shah was the Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment Channels at the company. SPNI will announce the succession plan in due course. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 13:35 IST
Vignesh V joins Samsung Ads India as Director of Ad Sales
In his most recent role, he was Senior Vice President at JioStar, where he oversaw digital and television ad sales. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 13:32 IST
Almas Khan takes over as Head of Marketing and CSR at Dun & Bradstreet India
Khan, who has over two decades of experience across CRIF, ICICI Bank, Western Union and Reliance Life, will oversee brand initiatives, customer engagement and CSR efforts. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 12:34 IST
Why Tata Play’s sharp drop in pricing matters in a changing DTH market
As per the latest data submitted to the regulator, the total active pay DTH subscriber base stood at around 56.07 million at the end of June 2025, down from 56.92 million in the quarter ending March 2025. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 12:30 IST
BARC data puts Aaj Tak on top across genres during Bihar counting hours
Among the top 20 TV channels across genres, including Hindi GECs, other Hindi news channels are News18 India, ABP News, India TV and Zee News. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 12:23 IST
Microsoft rolls out new features in Microsoft advertising
Microsoft Advertising adds new tools for better ad control, conversion insights, and improved reporting, helping advertisers manage campaigns more efficiently. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 12:21 IST
Mahindra Holidays rebrands Club Mahindra as ‘Club M’, sharpens two-brand leisure strategy
Company launches ‘Keystone’ premium programme, plans 10,000-room core portfolio and 2,000-key luxury brand by FY30. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 12:18 IST
Bank of America brings David Beckham on board for its sports initiative
The partnership will see Beckham represent Bank of America’s Sports with Us programme, supporting the company’s wider sports relationships across major U.S. events. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 11:41 IST
Seedtag study reveals how neuro-contextual ads make scrolling worth your time
Seedtag study shows Neuro-Contextual ads drive 3.5× higher neural engagement, 26% more positive emotional response, 30% lift over standard contextual ads. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 11:38 IST
How AI assistants are reshaping brand discovery for consumers
Findings from the GEO Benchmark Index 2025 reveal that brands struggle with visibility in AI systems, with many absent in category queries and often facing factual inaccuracies. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:38 IST
Srishti Media establishes Canadian operations to serve multicultural audiences
By opening Canadian operations, the agency will support brands engaging diverse communities across North America, with leadership oversight from Mandeep Malhotra. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:35 IST
YouTube to test Rs 59 hybrid pay model with Pankaj Tripathi’s Perfect Family
For a platform built on free, ad-supported viewing, this is YouTube’s latest India experiment in paid premium content, after Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:19 IST
NCRTC opens bids for indoor and in-train ads on Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor
Tender covers around 1,800 sq m of station inventory and advertising rights on 16 Namo Bharat trains and nine Meerut Metro trainsets, with a 10-year licence period. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:12 IST
Radio ad volumes up 4% in Jan–Sept 2025, driven by Services, Auto and BFSI: TAM AdEx
The Services sector led radio ads with 31%, followed by Auto and BFSI, while Real Estate topped categories and new entrants like Mouth Fresheners joined the top ten list. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:08 IST
As Delhi chokes, brands juggle demand and ethics in pollution season
The capital’s pollution season has become a predictable second monsoon, just dustier, harsher, and far more profitable for some product categories. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 10:02 IST
Investors are less confident now: Soumya Mohanty’s caution echoes through Kantar BrandZ 2025
Zomato is the fastest riser for the second year, increasing its brand value by 69%. 18 new brands, including UltraTech Cement and Hyundai, enter the ranking for the first time. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 08:57 IST
Ogilvy Indonesia elevates Kapil Arora to CEO role
The Ogilvy Delhi veteran took over the Chief Operating Officer role at Ogilvy Indonesia in 2024. He succeeds outgoing CEO Sieg Penaverde, who will move on. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 08:54 IST
Adobe to acquire Semrush in $1.9 billion all-cash deal
Subhead Acquisition will fold Semrush’s GEO and SEO tools into Adobe’s digital experience stack, helping brands stay visible across search, LLMs and AI driven discovery as the deal closes in the first half of 2026. Read more...
- Nov 20, 2025 08:48 IST
Ashish Sehgal to join Times Network as CEO
Sehgal exited Zee Entertainment Enterprises in August 2025, where he was Chief Growth Officer and headed the company’s advertising revenue vertical. Read more...
