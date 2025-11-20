BARC data puts Aaj Tak on top across genres during Bihar counting hours

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as India’s No. 1 TV channel across genres during the Bihar vote-counting hours on November 14, beating not just news rivals but also leading GEC, movie and music channels.

According to BARC India data for Week 45 (November 8-14) accessed by BestMediaInfo.com for All India Universe on November 14, 2025, during the 8:00 am - 12:00 noon time band, Aaj Tak topped the countrywide chart with 1,847 AMA ‘000 and a Daily Average Reach of 12.59 million viewers.

This made Aaj Tak the single most-watched TV channel in the country in the crucial four-hour counting window, ahead of Hindi GECs, movie and music channels, as well as other national news brands.

News18 India was the next-placed news channel with 1,005 AMA ‘000 and 10.53 million Daily Avg Reach.

Sony SAB, B4U Music and STAR Maa completed the overall top five across all genres in AMA terms.

Below is the list of the top 20 channels across genres during the Bihar counting band:

Rank Channel AMA '000 Daily Avg Reach '000 1 Aaj Tak 1,847 12,593 2 Sony SAB 1,436 10,344 3 Sony Pal 1,271 8,921 4 Sun TV 1,221 7,310 5 B4U Music 1,160 10,129 6 Gemini TV 1,079 9,035 7 Star Maa 1,057 10,103 8 News18 India 1,005 10,531 9 NICK(v) 971 7,160 10 Star Utsav 954 7,092 11 ABP News 878 9,702 12 India TV 860 7,630 13 Goldmines 836 9,593 14 Zee News 825 7,762 15 Zee Telugu 707 8,315 16 TV9 Telugu 664 6,567 17 ETV Telugu 655 7,181 18 ShowBox 605 8,452 19 KTV 595 6,727 20 NTV Telugu 540 6,665

BARC India data: Market – India; TG – Universe; Period – 14 November 2025; Time band – 08:00–12:00 hrs; Metrics – AMA ‘000, Daily Avg Reach ‘000.