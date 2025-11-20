0

Television Digital

BARC data puts Aaj Tak on top across genres during Bihar counting hours

Among the top 20 TV channels across genres, including Hindi GECs, other Hindi news channels are News18 India, ABP News, India TV and Zee News

author-image
BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Update
aaj tak 1 million bihar elections vote counting
Listen to this article
0.75x1x1.5x
00:00/ 00:00

New Delhi: Aaj Tak emerged as India’s No. 1 TV channel across genres during the Bihar vote-counting hours on November 14, beating not just news rivals but also leading GEC, movie and music channels.

According to BARC India data for Week 45 (November 8-14) accessed by BestMediaInfo.com for All India Universe on November 14, 2025, during the 8:00 am - 12:00 noon time band, Aaj Tak topped the countrywide chart with 1,847 AMA ‘000 and a Daily Average Reach of 12.59 million viewers.

Also read: Bihar Poll Results: Aaj Tak grabs 64% share in YouTube primary feed concurrents

This made Aaj Tak the single most-watched TV channel in the country in the crucial four-hour counting window, ahead of Hindi GECs, movie and music channels, as well as other national news brands.

News18 India was the next-placed news channel with 1,005 AMA ‘000 and 10.53 million Daily Avg Reach.

Sony SAB, B4U Music and STAR Maa completed the overall top five across all genres in AMA terms.

Below is the list of the top 20 channels across genres during the Bihar counting band:

RankChannelAMA '000Daily Avg Reach '000
1Aaj Tak1,84712,593
2Sony SAB1,43610,344
3Sony Pal1,2718,921
4Sun TV1,2217,310
5B4U Music1,16010,129
6Gemini TV1,0799,035
7Star Maa1,05710,103
8News18 India1,00510,531
9NICK(v)9717,160
10Star Utsav9547,092
11ABP News8789,702
12India TV8607,630
13Goldmines8369,593
14Zee News8257,762
15Zee Telugu7078,315
16TV9 Telugu6646,567
17ETV Telugu6557,181
18ShowBox6058,452
19KTV5956,727
20NTV Telugu5406,665

BARC India data: Market – India; TG – Universe; Period – 14 November 2025; Time band – 08:00–12:00 hrs; Metrics – AMA ‘000, Daily Avg Reach ‘000.

News18 India Aaj Tak India TV ABP News Zee News Bihar elections
Advertisment