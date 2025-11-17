Bihar Poll Results: Aaj Tak grabs 64% share in YouTube primary feed concurrents

New Delhi: Aaj Tak captured a 64% market share in the concurrent users of YouTube primary feeds of all the Hindi news channels during the vote counting for the Bihar Assembly elections on November 14.

The channel’s primary feed (longest-running live feed) garnered 185,000 average concurrent users which is 1.75X of primary feeds of all other channels put together.

The leadership margin of Aaj Tak was such that the number of average concurrent users of the channel was about 4 times more than the number two channel.

During the day-long broadcast, Aaj Tak touched a peak of 308.5k concurrent users, more than 4X of the number two channel.

To set the context, the channel’s primary feed showcased its digital dominance on vote-counting day, remaining at the top with an estimated 3-4X lead over the second channel, barring a few peaks achieved by ABP News during peak counting hours. Except for that, the channel remained a distant news leader throughout the day part.

This performance underscores the importance of primary feed metrics, which reflect appointment viewing, where audiences deliberately tune in for scheduled, flagship coverage, highlighting Aaj Tak's strong brand value and market dominance in digital news consumption.

All news channels, including Aaj Tak, operate multiple feeds to cater to diverse audience segments. However, the primary feed remains a key indicator of core loyalty and reach, with a large number of viewers tuning into Aaj Tak's for uninterrupted analysis and updates.