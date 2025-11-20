Microsoft rolls out new features in Microsoft advertising

New Delhi: Microsoft has unveiled several updates to its Microsoft Advertising platform, introducing features such as asset-level editorial review, Conversion Delay insights, expanded callouts for Hotel Price Ads, and enhancements to Microsoft Curate.

The new asset-level editorial review process allows Microsoft Advertising to "evaluate each headline, description, and image independently, giving advertisers more flexibility and reducing unnecessary disruptions," according to the company. Advertisers will now see new delivery status indicators and targeted notifications. They also have the ability to appeal, edit, or remove disapproved assets directly on the platform, simplifying the review workflow.

Another addition is Conversion Delay insights, providing real-time information on how long users typically take to convert after clicking an ad. Conversion Delay applies only to clicks that occur on or after June 1, 2025.

The feature is integrated into the campaign, portfolio, and goal grids in in-line reports, and can be added as a Conversion Delay column. Microsoft explained that this functionality allows advertisers to "see exactly how many days it takes to collect 90% of conversions for any selected time range."

Microsoft also expanded callouts for Hotel Price Ads globally as of October 2025. The company noted that these callouts, "just like Lodging Campaigns, and support all languages on the Microsoft Advertising platform." Advertisers can include callouts in both new and existing campaigns or ad groups. Delivery of callouts is aligned with the user’s language settings, for instance, French users will only see callouts in French.

Finally, Microsoft Curate received a redesign of its reporting section to improve usability. Updates include:

Streamlined Navigation: An improved layout to quickly find metrics, dimensions, and filters. Enhanced Usability: Adjust time ranges, filters, and dimensions directly on the results page, saving time for advertisers.

These updates are aimed at giving advertisers more control, insights, and efficiency while managing campaigns across the Microsoft Advertising ecosystem.