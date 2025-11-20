New Delhi: Gutenberg has promoted Amardeep Singh to Co-Founder and President, expanding his responsibilities as the agency responds to shifts in global marketing workflows driven by artificial intelligence.

The company said the appointment comes at a time when AI is reshaping agency structures, even as most enterprises continue to operate at early stages of adoption. Citing a recent McKinsey report, Gutenberg noted that 68% of marketing and sales teams do not use AI agents, with only six per cent progressing to a scaling phase.

Singh, who joined the agency in 2007, has held a central role in its expansion across seven countries and its transition towards AI-enabled operations.

“For the last 24 months, Amardeep has led our organisational transformation toward becoming a 100% AI-ready agency,” said Harjiv Singh, Founder and CEO of Gutenberg.

“While the largest agencies wrestle with legacy structures and AI disruption to their traditional models, Amardeep's vision for Human plus AI integration positions us to help clients move faster and smarter. His people-first leadership and operational excellence have shaped our evolution into a true partner for marketing transformation.”

The company said Singh has contributed to a model that combines human oversight with AI-driven workflows, aligning with the Human-in-the-Loop approach advocated by academics including Dr Ethan Mollick of The Wharton School.

“I am honoured to step into the role of Co-Founder and President at such a defining moment for our industry,” said Amardeep Singh.

“Over the past two years, our teams have embraced AI with curiosity, courage, and a growth mindset, transforming how we work and what we can deliver. As we look ahead, I’m excited to lead our teams as we build innovative, high-performance marketing ecosystems and help CMOs build impactful marketing engines that are intelligent, authentic and performance driven.”

Gutenberg said Singh’s appointment reflects the agency’s next phase of operational development as it introduces a more AI-enabled model built around speed, personalisation, and measurable outcomes.