New Delhi: RPSG Ventures, a strategic arm of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, has signed definitive agreements to acquire a 40% stake in FSP Design, the company behind luxury fashion label Falguni Shane Peacock (“FSP”).

Under the agreements, RPSG Ventures will acquire the 40% stake through a combination of primary investment and secondary share purchase from existing shareholders Falguni Shane Peacock, Shane Jude Peacock and other shareholders.

The Company will also have the right to acquire an additional 10% stake in FSP Design within 18–24 months of completion of the initial transaction, enabling it to increase its shareholding to 50% over time.

This investment marks RPSG Ventures’ entry into the luxury couture segment and is a key step in its strategy to build a differentiated portfolio across the luxury fashion and lifestyle space. RPSG Group’s investment in FSP will accelerate its long-term growth strategy, enabling the brand to expand across key markets, diversify into new categories, and enhance organisational scale.

Shashwat Goenka, Vice Chairman, RPSG Group, said, “Falguni Shane Peacock reflects the emergence of a modern Indian luxury identity, rooted in heritage yet unapologetically global in its expression. Our partnership is driven by a clear belief: Indian craftsmanship and contemporary design deserve a global stage. FSP has the brand equity, the authenticity, and the creative depth and we are proud to support this next phase of its growth.”

Shivika Goenka, Director – Luxury & Education, RPSG Group, who will lead the luxury business at RPSG Group, said, “RPSG Group recognises the craftsmanship of Indian designers and sees their participation as integral to building a strong luxury portfolio. Falguni Shane Peacock, as a global brand, represents creative courage, meticulous craftsmanship and a truly global vision for Indian luxury. This partnership strengthens our Group's commitment to shape India’s presence on the world stage. We look forward to collaborating with FSP Design as it enters an exciting new chapter of growth and international expansion."

Founded by Falguni Peacock and Shane Peacock, FSP reported revenues from operations of Rs 91.75 crore in FY 2024–25, up from Rs 76.50 crore in FY 2023–24 and Rs 68.50 crore in FY 2022–23, with sales across India and overseas through exclusive brand outlets, multi-brand stores and online channels.

The investment will enable FSP to accelerate its growth strategy across key markets, expand into new categories and strengthen its organisational capabilities in line with global luxury benchmarks.

Falguni Peacock, Co-Founder and Creative Director, FSP, said, “This partnership marks a new chapter for us. RPSG’s belief in our vision gives us the support to scale globally while staying true to our heritage and craftsmanship. We look forward to building the future of Indian luxury together.”