New Delhi: Srishti Media has expanded its operations to Canada, adding a North American base to its existing presence in India and the Asia-Pacific region.

In a statement issued in Mumbai and Vancouver, the company said the move extends its integrated advertising, media, and multicultural marketing capabilities to Canadian and wider North American markets.

The agency’s services include brand strategy, technology-led media solutions, digital media, out-of-home and digital out-of-home advertising, programmatic capabilities, influencer collaborations, retail activation, community-led initiatives, and content-focused marketing.

Mandeep Malhotra, Founder and CEO of Srishti Media, said, "North America represents an incredible opportunity for Srishti Media to bring our integrated approach to multicultural marketing and brand building. In today's world, creativity isn't just about great ideas, it's about deeply understanding cultures, anticipating trends, and knowing what's next before it happens. We've honed this expertise in India, a land of extraordinary cultural diversity, and we're excited to bring that same understanding to North America, which shares that beautiful multicultural fabric. What we've learned is that how people consume content and media is increasingly similar across borders. The platforms may vary, but the human desire for authentic, culturally-relevant storytelling remains universal. We're positioned to help brands navigate this landscape and create meaningful connections with diverse audiences across the continent."

The company said the Canadian expansion will allow it to support brands targeting South Asian and other multicultural communities across North America, develop community-led narratives, work with creators and event-led partnerships, and explore technology-driven media solutions.

Malhotra, who is currently based between Mumbai and Vancouver, has over 25 years of experience across business strategy, media planning, business development, and client management. Known in the industry as “Mandy”, he has received over 600 awards across categories such as promotions, activation, outdoor advertising, and media planning, including recognition from Cannes Lions, D&AD Pencils, Abbys and Emvies.

Srishti Media’s ecosystem includes several specialised entities: Stories by Srishti for content and storytelling, Wauly for digital and creator-led marketing, Tonic Worldwide for experiential and brand activations, and NeugenM.ai for AI-led marketing solutions.

The company said Malhotra will oversee the Canadian operations while also looking to appoint an experienced Business Head to lead the North American business and support future growth and partnerships across the region.