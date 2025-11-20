New Delhi: Samsung Ads India has appointed Vignesh V as Director, Ad Sales. In this role, he will focus on expanding the company’s business in India and managing relationships with advertisers, agencies and trade desks.

Vignesh has more than two decades of experience in media sales, revenue strategy, syndication, P&L management and commercial leadership. He has worked with several major media organisations, helping scale revenue channels, build operational structures and manage client partnerships.

In his most recent role, he was Senior Vice President at JioStar, overseeing digital and television ad sales. He has also held leadership positions at Amazon, Disney, NDTV and Zee Entertainment.

Throughout his career, Vignesh has led teams focused on growth and operational efficiency, helping media businesses expand revenue and develop new opportunities. His appointment comes as Samsung Ads continues to strengthen its Connected TV (CTV) presence in India.

Samsung Ads operates a CTV advertising platform that uses data from Samsung devices to provide insights on content consumption, audience behaviour and campaign performance. As the platform grows in India, the company is focusing on measurability, building credibility with advertisers and showing how CTV can deliver both scale and measurable results.

Guy Gibbs, Vice President, Rest of World (ROW), Samsung Ads, said, “The Connected TV (CTV) landscape offers significant opportunities for advertisers to connect with highly engaged audiences. Over the past five years our solutions have received an exceptional response from brands across India. Vignesh’s experience will be instrumental in driving new growth and creating more meaningful, results-driven partnerships with our clients.”

Vignesh, commenting on his new role, said, “The TV landscape is changing faster than ever, and with it, the way we need to both understand, and deliver to fragmented audiences. It’s an exciting time to join the growing team at Samsung Ads as the CTV industry in India is rapidly expanding, and constantly offering new opportunities for advertisers.”