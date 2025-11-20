New Delhi: Bank of America has entered a multi-year partnership with David Beckham, who will serve as an ambassador for the company’s global sports initiative, Sports with Us. The collaboration is structured around the bank’s existing sports portfolio, which spans major events and community programmes in the United States.

The Sports with Us platform is presented as part of the company’s broader investment in community-focused sporting activity. In the announcement, David Beckham said, “Sport has the power to bring people together and to create a lasting impact on young people and communities all over the world. I’ve seen firsthand how programmes such as Sports with Us make real change and allow access and opportunities that are vital in our communities.’

He added, “I applaud Brian Moynihan and his team’s long-term plans to use sports as a vehicle for change. I’m inspired by their efforts which have made me reflect on my own experiences both in sport and through my work with organisations like UNICEF. I am proud to partner with Bank of America to extend this work and use my platform to shine a light on their incredible and impactful Sports with Us programming.”

The partnership extends across the bank’s long-running associations with football, endurance events and golf. These include its sponsorship of FIFA World Cup 26, its partnerships with the Chicago and Boston Marathons, and its relationship with Augusta National Golf Club, covering the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, and amateur championships in Latin America and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has also developed a Golf with Us initiative, positioned as a route to widen access to the sport for younger participants.

David Tyrie, President of Marketing, Digital and Specialised Consumer Client Solutions, said, “Sir David’s work to support communities around the world and his passion for helping others excel, achieve and participate in sports are second to none. He shares our drive to connect and empower people through sport. With Sir David’s help, we’ll accelerate change and invest where it matters most.”

David Beckham’s partnership with Bank of America has been established through Authentic Brands Group, which co-owns and manages his brand. Authentic’s live events division, Authentic Live, will support delivery across several of the bank’s U.S. sports-related events.