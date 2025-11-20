New Delhi: Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) announced that Tushar Shah, Chief Marketing Officer & Business Head – Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment Channels, will be transitioning from the company after a 16-year tenure. SPNI will announce the succession plan in due course.

Including his first stint with Sony from 2002 to 2005, Shah has spent more than 19 years with the company.

His last working day will be 31 March 2026, and he will support the transition and handover process until then.

Shah brings over three decades of cross-industry experience across Revenue, Marketing and Business roles spanning Print, Telecom and Media. At SPNI, he has been responsible for driving business and brand strategy across some of the network’s most diverse and high-impact portfolios, including Sony MAX, Sony MAX 1, Sony MAX2, Sony PAL, Sony WAH, Sony Marathi, Sony AATH, Sony PIX, and Sony BBC Earth.

During his tenure, he led the turnaround of Sony AATH, which has remained a consistently profitable regional channel for over a decade. He has also steered the Hindi and English Movies, Regional, FTA and Infotainment clusters with a strong focus on brand-building, profitability and audience growth.

Shah also helmed the network-wide rebranding of the Sony Pictures Networks India portfolio, delivering the first complete refresh since the channels’ launch, a key milestone in SPNI’s brand journey.

Gaurav Banerjee, Managing Director & CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said, “Tushar has been a valued part of SPNI for many years, contributing to some of our most important brand and business milestones. His leadership, clarity of thought and consumer-first approach have helped build a strong foundation across multiple portfolios. We are grateful for his long-standing service and wish him the very best for his next chapter.”

Shah commented, “SPNI has been a defining part of my professional life, and I am deeply grateful for the trust, opportunities and relationships that have shaped my journey here. I have had the privilege of working with exceptional teams across the organisation and am proud of what we have built together. As I move on to explore new avenues, I carry with me many learnings and fond memories.”