New Delhi: New York Festivals Advertising Awards has named Andrea Diquez, Global CEO of GUT, as Executive Jury President for its 2026 edition. She will oversee the curation of an international panel of creative leaders who will evaluate work across categories.

Established in 1957, the New York Festivals Advertising Awards showcases global creative standards. The organisation said Diquez’s international background reflects the values it seeks to uphold, noting that the Executive Jury’s in-person discussions will focus on careful assessment and collaborative decision-making.

“Andrea Diquez’s unique blend of creative vision and business leadership makes her the perfect choice to assemble and lead the 2026 Executive Jury,” said Scott Rose, President, New York Festivals.

“Her impressive success in transforming agencies and understanding of the synergy between brands, business, and creativity ensure that this year’s jury will be guided with insight, vision, and a commitment to honouring the very best in advertising.”

Diquez said she looked forward to the role, adding, “For over 65 years New York Festivals has celebrated the bold creativity that builds business and moves our industry forward. I am honoured and excited to lead this year’s Executive Jury and recognise the ideas that take risks, drive real results, make you feel something, and remind us why we love this industry.”

Diquez has spent more than 25 years in leadership roles across global agencies. Originally from Venezuela, she has worked largely in New York while also holding senior roles in Mexico. Her career includes leading Saatchi and Saatchi Mexico from 2011 to 2013, serving as CEO of Saatchi & Saatchi New York from 2016, and heading DDB Chicago in 2021 before moving to GUT as Global CEO in 2022.

She has previously served as Jury President at Cannes Lions, Jury Chair at the Iridium Effies, and has been part of juries for the London International Awards, The One Show, and the Effie Grand Jury. Her work has been associated with more than 250 awards from major industry festivals.

Judging for the 2026 NYF Executive Jury will take place in New York City in June 2026. The competition receives entries from more than 60 countries, evaluated by over 400 jury members across Executive and Shortlist panels.

The 2026 awards will open for entries on January 13, 2026.