Value 360 Communications clears NSE Emerge hurdle, moves closer to SME IPO

New Delhi: Value 360 Communications has received in-principle approval from the National Stock Exchange of India for listing its equity shares on NSE Emerge, the bourse’s SME platform.

The approval is subject to the company meeting regulatory requirements and completing the formalities prescribed by NSE and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

Value 360 said the clearance marks a key milestone after it filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus for a proposed SME initial public offering. The company clarified that the in-principle approval does not amount to a final go-ahead for the issue. Final approval will come only after Value 360 files the Red Herring Prospectus and fulfils all conditions laid down by NSE and SEBI.

An integrated communications firm, Value 360 works with brands across public relations, digital communications, creative strategy and reputation management. The company said the proposed listing is aimed at supporting its long-term plan to strengthen capabilities across its group entities and expand its service ecosystem.

Kunal Kishore, Chairman and Managing Director of Value 360 Communications, said the firm acknowledges the NSE approval and will focus on completing compliance steps in line with applicable guidelines.

The company added that it will continue to follow disclosure norms under SEBI and exchange regulations and will communicate further developments through statutory channels.