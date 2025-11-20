New Delhi: Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India (MHRIL) has refreshed the brand identity of its flagship vacation ownership business, rebranding Club Mahindra as “Club M” as part of a broader push to premiumise its portfolio and sharpen its positioning in the leisure market.

The company said the new identity is aimed at modern, affluent Indian families who are seeking more flexible and experience-led holidays, and is designed to align with changing consumer preferences for sophisticated, personalised travel options.

Alongside the rebrand, MHRIL has introduced “Keystone”, a privileged access programme that will offer premium members benefits such as concierge support and simplified membership plans. Together, Club M and Keystone are expected to deepen engagement with existing members and strengthen the brand’s pull in a competitive leisure and vacation ownership market.

“For almost three decades, Mahindra Holidays has shaped how Indian families holiday, which gives us a competitive edge. The demand for experiential holidays is rising swiftly due to increasing affluence. We recognise that family extends beyond the traditional sense to encompass meaningful connections and shared experiences. Hence, we are embarking on our two-brand strategy to gain a leadership position in the leisure market,” said Manoj Bhat, MD and CEO, Mahindra Holidays.

As part of this transformation, the company has laid out plans to scale its core vacation ownership business to 10,000 room keys by FY30, while also upgrading and premiumising its existing resort portfolio.

In parallel, MHRIL is entering the luxury leisure segment with “Mahindra Signature Resorts”, a new brand housed under its wholly owned subsidiary, Mahindra Hotels and Residences India Limited. Targeted at families seeking more sophisticated stays and curated experiences, Mahindra Signature Resorts is projected to grow to 2,000 keys by FY30, backed by an estimated investment of around Rs 1,000 crore.

The rebrand and expansion plans were disclosed in a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE Limited under SEBI’s Listing Regulations. As of September 30, 2025, MHRIL operates 118 resorts in India and overseas, while its Finnish subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts Oy, adds another 33 timeshare properties across Europe.