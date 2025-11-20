How Asia is rewriting global consumer culture and brand playbooks

New Delhi: ‘Eastfluence,’ a new report by TBWA Asia, reveals a fundamental shift in global consumer behaviour, with Asia leading the charge.

By 2040, the region is projected to contribute 42% of global GDP and be home to 53% of the world's youth aged 18-24.

Asia’s significance isn't just economic; it's also cultural. ‘Eastfluence’ draws insights from India, Japan, China, Singapore, South Korea, Philippines and Indonesia, whose economies and cultural exports are reshaping global consumer consciousness.

Globally, young consumers are increasingly rejecting quick wins and influencer hype in favor of slower, long-term commitments: craft hobbies, slow fashion, and even wanting an "employer for life."

The cultural pendulum is swinging from speed to depth, with longevity and discipline becoming more valuable than trends and consumption. People demonstrating deep mastery, such as musicians, artisans, chefs, and craftspeople, are outshining hype-based creators. Followers now place higher value on creators who can teach them something, rather than just sell them something.

Notable proof points:

Mixue, a Chinese ice cream and tea chain, overtook McDonald’s as the largest fast-food chain in the world.

BYD surpassed Tesla in EV sales globally last year and is making serious moves toward American expansion.

COSRX, the Korean skincare darling, now drives 90% of its revenue from overseas, with major traction among Gen Z.

Din Tai Fung now has the highest per-location revenue of any US restaurant chain: $27.4 million per store.

Particularly for India, its intergenerational craft is the original slow fashion, a centuries-old practice, which the West now celebrates as "new."

The Asia-Pacific handicrafts market, which India significantly contributes to, dominated the global industry with a 34.81% revenue share in 2024. Indian designers like Anita Dongre exemplify how the ancient approach to mastery through decades is not only culturally significant but also economically powerful.

India's values of intentional limitation, fasting, silence, and mindfulness are now solving global burnout

The world isn't discovering something new; it's catching up to what India never abandoned.

Powered by over 330 Culture Spotters from 70 offices across 45 countries, Backslash is the cultural intelligence unit serving the agencies of Omnicom Advertising Group (OAG). Through a hybrid of strategy, data, and journalism, Backslash turns cultural blur into a business opportunity.