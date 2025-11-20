New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has issued a tender for indoor and in-train advertising rights along the Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat corridor.

According to officials, the tender covers approximately 1,800 square metres of indoor advertising space across several stations, including Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, Ghaziabad, Modinagar North and South, Meerut Central, Begumpul, and Modipuram. Additional digital display zones have been identified at Sarai Kale Khan, Anand Vihar, and Ghaziabad stations.

The licence will also include in-train advertising across 16 Namo Bharat trains and nine Meerut Metro trainsets. Officials said brands will have access to formats such as fixed panels, digital screens, overhead grab handles, seat headrests, glass panels, and luggage racks.

The advertising contract will run for a 10-year period. Eligibility details and submission timelines have been listed on the NCRTC website.

The 82-kilometre Delhi–Meerut corridor passes through high-density areas across Delhi, Ghaziabad, and Meerut. The alignment, according to the statement, has been designed “with a strong focus on multi-modal integration, with stations like Anand Vihar and Sarai Kale Khan providing seamless connectivity with the Delhi Metro, Indian Railways, ISBT, and city buses”.

The corporation is also “introducing a first-of-its-kind arrangement” under which Meerut Metro services will operate on the same infrastructure as the Namo Bharat, which, officials said, widens the commuter base.

Stations such as Begumpul, located in the centre of Meerut’s market district, will be shared by both systems, creating additional advertising inventory, they said.

Since opening in October 2023, the Namo Bharat corridor has recorded about 1.88 crore passenger journeys, with ridership continuing to rise as more sections move towards full operations, according to the statement.